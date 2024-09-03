Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
The college football season is more than just gridiron action; it's also a showcase of style, tradition, and innovation as teams take the field in their best uniforms. From classic designs steeped in history to bold new looks that push the boundaries of fashion, the first week of the season always delivers a visual feast for fans. Here's a look at several of the best uniforms from Week 1.
By Justin Perez
FAU takes advantage of its state's identity and has created a very unique-looking uniform. These might be some of the more flashy uniforms in the country.
In East Lansing against Michigan State, FAU sported a great combo. First is the navy blue helmet, which has a red palm tree on one side and the state of Florida on the other. Inside the state decal reads "Atlantic."
Next, the jersey seems to be a little bit of an off-white color. The sleeves have a nice blue portion that has a palm tree design while the numbers are placed on the shoulders.
Below the collar reads "Owls" in a pretty script font. It's outlined in red, as are the numbers. The pants have a little more palm tree design on the sides in navy.