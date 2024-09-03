Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
The college football season is more than just gridiron action; it's also a showcase of style, tradition, and innovation as teams take the field in their best uniforms. From classic designs steeped in history to bold new looks that push the boundaries of fashion, the first week of the season always delivers a visual feast for fans. Here's a look at several of the best uniforms from Week 1.
By Justin Perez
Tulsa debuted their new uniforms against Northwestern State last Thursday. The Golden Hurricanes have always had intriguing a good uniform designs throughout their history.
These are similar to other designs they've trotted out, but these have a little more detail to them. The gold and white striping on the sleeves add a nice touch. Their signature script Tulsa wordmark appears on the front above the numbers.
They still retained their amazing golden helmet and pants. The helmet has a blue facemask. There could have been a hint of red sprinkled in somewhere but this is wonderful nonetheless.