GT student tickets sell out and not even the Yellow Jackets remember when it last happened
By Sam Fariss
In this week's feel-good story of the season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have sold out of their student tickets for the year.
The Yellow Jackets released a presser where they even admitted that this is the first time "in recent memory" that the football program has sold out its student section.
Following Georgia Tech's victory over the Florida State Seminoles in Week 0, it seems more than just football analysts and the AP Poll were watching the Yellow Jackets.
"Tech students bought 5,939 season tickets ahead of Wednesday’s deadline. The 5,939 tickets sold are a 27% increase (1,257 total season tickets) over last season," said Mike Flynn, the GT Associate Athletics Director. "Due to the high demand, Tech athletics opened seating in the south end zone to accommodate more than 800 additional student season tickets."
In the program's press release, Flynn also shared that the athletic department is actively working to find more seating to accommodate an even larger student population.
The Yellow Jackets also sold out of their 1,000 complimentary, single-game tickets for the team's matchup against Georgia Southern on Saturday, Aug. 31.
With a packed house and a 1-0 record, Georgia Tech trounced its in-state opponent, defeating the Georgia Southern Panthers 35-12.