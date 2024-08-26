Could Georgia Tech make the ACC Championship? Analyzing the rest of GT's 2024 season
There's a buzz around the Georgia Tech football program right now and it isn't just because their mascot is the Yellow Jacket.
GT took down the Florida State Seminoles in Week 0 of the 2024 college football season, automatically putting them in first place in the ACC standings.
However, the Yellow Jackets don't have a smooth journey ahead of them throughout the rest of the regular season.
So, after dismantling No. 10 but with almost all of the season remaining, does Georgia Tech stand a chance at greatness:
Making it to the ACC Championship game and maybe even the College Football Playoffs.
The defense is great
Georgia Tech held the Seminoles to just two touchdowns all game during Week 0 and only let Florida State earn 291 total yards.
No, the Yellow Jackets didn't force any fumbles or pick off any pass attempts but their defensive unit was consistently on top of the ball and ready for anything FSU through at it.
This is the same Florida State squad that had an argument for making the CFPs last season but Georgia Tech was still able to keep the Seminoles' run game under 100 yards and only allowed DJ Uiagalelei to earn 193 yards through the air.
The offense is good enough
It was the first game, there were jitters and there were mistakes.
However, there were also flashes of brilliance from junior quarterback Haynes King and junior running back Jamal Haynes.
Already, King threw for 146 yards, not great but teachable, and the GT running backs amassed 190 yards on the ground.
If the two Haynes (get it?) can continue to grow upon the foundation they laid in Week 0, the Yellow Jackets may be able to put up some impressive numbers against future opponents.
The schedule is treacherous
The first half of the Yellow Jackets' season isn't terrible, it includes non-conference opponents Georgia State and the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) as well as Syracuse, Lousiville, and Duke.
With the confidence built in Week 0, Georgia Tech should be able to win out the remainder of the first half.
However, the second half of the year is going to be a rocky road for the Yellow Jackets.
GT has to play North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and the now-No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on the road while also hosting the now-No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the now-No. 19 Miami Hurricanes, and the now-No. 24 NC State Wolfpack.
If Georgia Tech can pull off the road wins against UNC and VT, along with taking down at least two of their four ranked opponents, the Yellow Jackets would be looking at a very impressive 10-2 record, with only one or two losses to conference opponents.
So, you're telling me there's a chance?
Yes, to put it simply, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets could possibly work their way into the ACC Championship game.
Not to mention, win or lose in the conference championship, a (hypothetical) 10-2 regular season record would make it very difficult to keep them out of the College Football Playoffs, especially with the team's strength of schedule.