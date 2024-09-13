Who is playing college football on Friday? 2024 Week 3 game schedule
By Sam Fariss
With two games checked off and two games today, Week 3 of the college football season is fully underway and the second day's docket should be even better than the week before.
From a Heisman candidate to a Mountain West powerhouse, the Friday schedule may have just two games but they should be chock-full of excitement and the possibility of massive changes to the top-25 rankings.
So, college football fans, sit down and buckle up, here is the Friday schedule for Week 3:
CFB games on Sept. 13:
Quarterback Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 2 and are looking to bounce back from lossing their spot in the top 25.
In-state rival Kansas State and quarterback Avery Johnson are set to host Big 12-newcomer the Arizona Wildcats in a non-conference matchup.
The matchup is non-conference because it is a part of a home-and-home series that the two teams scheduled before Arizona joined the Big 12.