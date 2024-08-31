HBCU Football: Orange Blossom Classic shaping up to be a Pivotal Match-up
The Orange Blossom Classic has had its share of marquee HBCU Football match-ups to start the season over the years, but this year's edition of the game looks to be an extra compelling affair.
It's an HBCU pre-season top-five face-off between The North Carolina Central Eagles and the Alabama State University Hornets, in what could be a potential Celebration Bowl sneak peek. Both programs come into the season with lofty expectations and Championship aspirations.
North Carolina Central was in the thick of the race for the Celebration Bowl last season but ended up with the still enviable consolation prize of playing in the FCS Playoffs.
Alabama State had another strong showing in SWAC conference play, eventually finishing second behind eventual Celebration Bowl and HBCU National Champion Florida A&M in the SWAC East Division.
Sunday's game could be a precursor to both the Eagles and Hornets potentially making their way to Atlanta for a chance at the HBCU National Championship by the end of the season. Let's take a closer look at some of the factors that could lead to victory for either squad in Miami Gardens.
Will Andrew Body pick up where he left off with a new offensive scheme, and renewed health?
There may not have been a bigger or more anticipated recruiting win during the HBCU Football transfer portal Cycle than Alabama State obtaining the services of one of the more prolific dual-threat offensive talents in recent SWAC league history in former Texas Southern QB Andrew Body.
His first two seasons as the triggerman in TSU's scheme were extraordinary, passing for 4103 yards and 27 touchdowns while also accounting for 1287 yards and 9 TDs on the ground.
The big question is how Body's skill set will mesh with the offensive philosophy of new Alabama State Offensive Coordinator Chris Barnette.
If that name waxes nostalgic in recent HBCU football history circles to you, then you would be right; Barnette was OC for North Carolina A&T from 2015 to 2023, during the Aggies' Celebration Bowl Championship years.
His propensity for run-balanced and diverse offensive concepts will get its first exposure against an opponent who knows his handiwork extremely well.
Walker Harris inherits the Mantle. How will the North Carolina Central Offense look?
All-Everything QB Davius Richard is gone off to pro pastures now, but there's a more than capable replacement who gets their time to shine in front of a national audience.
Redshirt Junior QB Walker Harris gets his turn to run what's turned into one of the more explosive offensive schemes in all of HBCU football.
Harris may not be the dual threat menace that Richard was, but he's shown in real-time game situations that he can be downright surgical when given time and protection to pass the ball, which will give the Eagles a different vertical passing dynamic than they've had in past seasons.
They'll get the chance to prove that prowess against a Hornet defense that's proven to be in a class of its own during the tenure of Eddie Robinson Jr.
Two Coaches with Championship Aspirations. Which philosophy wins out?
You'd be hard-pressed to find a better match-up to open week one of the season.
Trei Oliver's track record speaks for itself. He's got one HBCU National Championship under his belt already, sending now Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders to the Division 1 ranks without one in the process.
Eddie Robinson Jr. has brought a level of excitement back to the Hornet program that hasn't been seen since the days of ASU legend and NFL pro the late Tarvaris Jackson playing in Montgomery.
He's done so by building one of the better defensive units in all of FCS football.
One of the best offensive minds in HBCU football, versus one of the best defensive minds in HBCU football; talk about immovable object vs. irresistible force. As compelling as this match-up is, it may very well come down to both coaches' ability to adapt as the game progresses.
The Alabama State v. North Carolina Central game is this week's marquee attraction in HBCU football for a good reason; two proud programs with high expectations and aspirations for Celebration Bowl weekend.
It's also a game that has questions on both sides that won't be answered until the first snap. Will we see Andrew Body become the offensive difference-maker that the Alabama State faithful anticipate?
Will Walker Harris pick up where Davius Richard left off? Will Alabama State's defensive prowess be enough to stop NC Central's multi-faceted and diverse offensive scheme?
It's going to come down to the wire, but one team will make a defensive play down the stretch that will be the difference.
Alabama State 24 - NCCU 21. Check out the Orange Blossom Classic on Sept. 1st, at 3 p.m. ET, on ESPN!