'Hey Siri, how can we make life more difficult?' Lowell Galindo said of ULM vs Texas
By Sam Fariss
Arch Manning got his first collegiate start, the Longhorns were storming to their fourth win of the season, and the Texas defense looked like an impassable force against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday.
By halftime, the Horns were already up 28-3 and while the offense slowed slightly in the second half, the defensive unit was operating at full steam ahead.
After an incredible punt by Texas' Michael Kern got picked up on the 3-yard line, the Warhawks were pinned and the Horns were out for blood.
With multiple false starts, a delay of game, and a run for a loss of yards, ULM was only making its own life harder as the team tried to stay afloat against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.
"Hey Siri, how can we make life more difficult?" said Lowell Galindo, one of the game commentators.
Galindo's counterpart in the press box, Texas football legend Fozzy Whittaker could only laugh as his alma mater continued its relentless pursuit to drive ULM into the ground. All of the Warhawks' self-harm was capped off by the Longhorns defensive line bursting through to earn a safety.
Through three quarters, the Warhawks had just 45 yards through the air, courtesy of none other than quarterback General Booty, and only 54 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Manning and the Horns' offense had earned 389 total yards and 5 touchdowns.
The No. 1 Longhorns looked like the best team in the country, even with their starting quarterback Quinn Ewers sitting on the sidelines with an oblique strain. Head coach Steve Sarkisian may just know what he's doing with that team in Austin.