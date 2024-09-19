ULM players are relieved Arch Manning is starting because they've already beaten him
By Sam Fariss
Despite Arch Manning's dominant performance against the UTSA Roadrunners in Week 3, a few ULM Warhawks are grateful they're facing him instead of Texas' starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.
The reason?
Well, Manning grew up in New Orleans and has already faced a handful of the players on ULM's roster. In fact, the Warhawks' defensive coordinator Earnest Hill shared that some of his players actually beat Manning and his team while they were still in high school.
Last week, Manning replaced Ewers on the field when the Longhorns' star QB went down with visible discomfort which has since been confirmed as an oblique strain.
Immediately, Manning lit up the night at Darrell K Royal Texas-Memorial Stadium. The young quarterback scored five total touchdowns, including a lightning-quick 67-yard touchdown run. his stat line by the end of the game was jaw-dropping:
Arch Manning vs. the UTSA Roadrunners
- 9-of-12 pass attempts
- 223 passing yards
- 4 passing touchdowns
- 53 rushing yards
- 1 rushing touchdown
Manning is not just a familial legacy on the football field (nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, son of Cooper Manning, and grandson of Archie Manning) but he is now the underestudy of a Heisman candidate in Ewers.
His two years studying Ewers' gameplay and learning more about playing at the collegiate level has clearly paid off for Manning.
So, while the Warhawks may be glad they get to see a familiar on the field in Week 4, Manning is far from an easier opponent than Ewers would have been.
Texas and Louisiana-Monroe are scheduled to kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on the SEC Network and ESPN+.