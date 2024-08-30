How to watch ESPN College Gameday week 1: Texas A&M vs Notre Dame
The college football world turns its eyes to College Station, Texas, this Saturday as ESPN's College GameDay kicks off Week 1 with a marquee non-conference matchup between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 20 Texas A&M.
While the on-field action promises to be electric, the sideline storylines might just steal the show. New Aggies head coach Mike Elko faces off against his former quarterback, Riley Leonard, who transferred to Notre Dame from Duke in the offseason.
This reunion adds an intriguing layer of familiarity and potential strategic advantages to an already compelling matchup.
College GameDay's trip to Kyle Field comes on the heels of their season-opening tour to Ireland last week. The crew, likely still shaking off a bit of jet lag, will set up shop at Aggie Park from 9 a.m. to noon ET. It will air on ESPN.
Fans eager to soak in the GameDay atmosphere can line up early, with the pit opening at 6:30 a.m. ET.
The 2024 season brings a significant change to the GameDay lineup. Recently retired coaching legend Nick Saban joins the crew, adding his wealth of knowledge and championship pedigree to the mix.
Saban will work alongside familiar faces Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee. ESPN reporters Pete Thamel, Jen Lada, and Jess Sims round out the cast.
As for the game itself, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, both teams enter with high expectations and intriguing storylines. Notre Dame, under third-year head coach Marcus Freeman, boasts a healthy roster despite losing left tackle Charles Jagusah and backup defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio to injuries during camp.
The Irish offense will be led by transfer quarterback Riley Leonard, whose dual-threat capabilities pose a significant challenge for the revamped Texas A&M defense. Leonard's mobility could be a key factor, especially considering the Aggies' struggles against run-heavy offenses last season.
On the other side of the ball, Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman looks to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2023 campaign.
The potential NFL prospect will test a Notre Dame defense that coordinator Al Golden has molded into a strong unit, rivaling the 2012 squad that propelled the Irish to a national title game appearance.
Key matchups to watch include Notre Dame's freshman left tackle Anthonie Knapp against Texas A&M's dynamic defensive end Shemar Stewart. In the secondary, Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison will have his hands full with Aggies' 6'6" wide receiver Noah Thomas, who showed early chemistry with Weigman last season before injuries derailed their connection.
The ground game could prove decisive, with Notre Dame's tandem of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price looking to fill the void left by departed star Audric Estime. They'll face off against Texas A&M's leading returning tackler, sophomore linebacker Taurean York.
As the first full week of college football begins, this Notre Dame-Texas A&M clash sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting season. With College GameDay's electric atmosphere, Nick Saban's debut, and a host of compelling on-field storylines, football fans couldn't ask for a better way to kick off their Saturday.