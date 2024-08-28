Will Lee Corso be at College GameDay this week? Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Week 1
By Sam Fariss
A staple of college football and especially ESPN College GameDay, Lee Corso doesn't make it onto the desk every week of the season.
In Week 0, Corso decided to not make the overseas trip to Dublin, Ireland for the Georgia Tech versus Florida State matchup.
However, when a fan held up a sign asking where Corso was, Rece Davis hinted the beloved icon would be with the crew the following week.
In Week 1, the College GameDay desk will be in College Station, a far cry from Dublin, for the Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish showdown.
At 89 years old, Corso sometimes has to pick and choose which GameDay sets he'll be at in-person, whether its because he isn't feeling up to it or because it's simply too difficult to attend, like the Irish location.
Famous for his headgear picks every week, fans are always hopeful that Corso will be at the desk with Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and now Nick Saban.
At previous Texas A&M or Notre Dame games, Corso has dressed up as the Leprechaun, brought the Aggie's dog Reveille on stage, and more.
Nearly 30 years ago, Corso made his first-ever College GameDay headgear selection, doning Brutus the Buckeyes' lid at a Ohio State versus Penn State matchup.
As of now, Corso is reportedly set to attend Week 1's ESPN College GameDay in College Station, Texas.