Hugh Freeze is quickly realizing his mistake of not finding a QB in the portal
By Sam Fariss
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze refused to look for another quarterback in the transfer portal after making Payton Thorne the stater for the Tigers last season. Just three games into this season, Freeze benched Thorne for freshman Hank Brown and it has shown just how big of a mess the QB room is in Auburn.
Last year, Thorne completed over 61 percent of his pass attempts for 1,755 yards and 16 touchdowns after taking over as the starter, making fans feel as though there was hope for their offensive unit.
Thorne started this season completing just 27 passes over three games for 487 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. Up next, Hank Brown.
In just one half of the Tigers' game against Arkansas, Brown completed 7-of-13 pass attempts but three of those four incompletions were interceptions. Yes, the young quarterback threw three picks in just thirty minutes of football.
So, no, Thorne was not good for the Tigers offense but goodness, Hank Brown may be even worse. While Freeze can huff and puff at halftime about how the team needs to find a quarterback who won't turn the ball over, he has nobody to blame but himself.
This offseason, the transfer portal was overflowing with talented quarterbacks to pick from. However, Dillon Gabriel went to Oregon, Cam Ward went to Miami, Will Howard went to Ohio State, DJ Uiagalelei went to Florida State, and Auburn got... nobody.
There is nobody to blame for Auburn's recruiting shortcomings other than its head coach Hugh Freeze. Yes, he has a recruiting staff that works for him but the quarterback is the most important position on the field and the head coach has to be a part of that recruiting process.
Now, the Tigers are three and a half games into their season with no real option at the quarterback position. So, for now, Freeze is going to have to choose the lesser of two evils and pray that the portal has options for him this spring.