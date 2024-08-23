If Georgia Tech beats FSU, the Yellow Jackets should use these helmets all season
By Sam Fariss
Georgia Tech and Florida State are off to the Emerald Isle to play each other in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
The Yellow Jackets are no strangers to the lush lands of Ireland, having played in Dublin just a few years ago.
However, the Seminoles have never hopped across the pond to kickoff in Europe.
To pay homage to the land they're playing on, the Yellow Jackets have added an additional detail their usually golden uniforms.
Georgia Tech replaced the golden and black strips along the top of its helmet with a band that incorporates the Celtic knot.
The detail has people across the United States, and in Ireland, hyped to see the rest of the Yellow Jackets' uniforms for the ACC matchup, and some even rooting for Georgia Tech just because of the lids.
The Seminoles, who are currently ranked No. 10 on the AP Top 25, are still favored by 10.5 points according to FanDuel Sportsbook but some analysts are calling for the Georgia Tech upset.
If the Yellow Jackets can pull off the underdog victory over Florida State, they may just want to keep the Celtic knot around for the rest of their season.