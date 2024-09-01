If you didn't know Kenyon Sadiq's name before Saturday, you sure do now
By Sam Fariss
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks have kicked off their 2024 season in style.
While Heisman-favorite quarterback Dillon Gabriel or returning wide receiver Tez Johnson were expected to be amongst the stars of the show, an unsung hero stood out amongst the rest.
Sophomore tight end Kenyon Sadiq shined brightly, especially in the first half.
On just four receptions, Sadiq flew down the field for the Ducks, earning 53 yards for the Oregon offense.
While the Ducks slowed down in the second half, Sadiq had left his mark on the game, and on Eugene.
Sadiq wasn't expected to be or listed as TE1 for the Oregon.
Playing behind veteran tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert, Sadiq is closer to a TE3, especially since the Ducks frequently have two tight ends at once, leaving Sadiq off the field.
Last season for the Ducks, as a freshman, Sadiq had just five catches all year however, he scored a touchdown in Oregon's bowl game against the Liberty Flames.
Coming out of high school, Sadiq was a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports.
Sadiq was the No. 1 athlete coming out of the state of Idaho and was the No. 4 all-around athlete in the country but just the No. 79 player nationally.
Other than the Ducks, Sadiq earned offers from programs like Washington, Texas, Colorado, and more but decided to test his luck with Oregon.
It seems like Sadiq's decision to join Dan Lanning in Eugene is paying its dividends so far.