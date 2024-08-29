The top five uniform reveals ahead of college football Week 1
By Sam Fariss
College football is back and with it, new uniform combinations from the West Coast to the East Coast.
While the Oregon Ducks have arguably dominated the college football scene in regard to uniform combinations and branding, football programs across the country have stepped up their game.
Ahead of Week 1's kick off, here are the biggest uniform reveals in college football:
The Ducks are opting for their new, all-green uniforms featuring the throwback Duck logo on the shoulder pads.
Offensive lineman Marcus Harper II is featured in the team's uniform announcement.
While fans got a sneak peek at the Hurricanes' all-white uniforms earlier this summer, Miami announced it would start its 2024 campaign donning the crisp kits against the Florida Gators.
UCF isn't making headlines, quite yet, this season but the Knights' all-black uniforms made a wave in college football when they were announced ahead of the team's game against New Hampshire.
Colorado State hasn't shared which uniforms the team will be wearing in Week 1 but the Rams have shared two alternate uniform combinations that blew up over the summer.
With nods to the Colorado state flag and the agricultural origins of Colorado State University, the Rams are going to look fresh no matter what they put on for Week 1.
The Tennessee Volunteers are facing in-state opponent Chattanooga in Week 1 and the Vols are going to be mixing it up.
Straying from their usual all-white or Tennessee-orange uniforms, the Vols are going to be rocking their "Smokey Grey" (yes, like the mountains) unis against the Mocs.