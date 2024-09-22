Isaac Wilson and Utah Utes' impressive comeback win in Big 12 debut
The now-No. 10 Utah Utes remain perfect. They're improved to 4-0 in the season after defeating the then-No. 14 Oklahoma State by the final score of 22-19 on Saturday on the road. It is an impressive comeback by the Utes, who made their Big 12 debut after leaving the Pac-12 conference, which they had been part of for many years. What a statement to make by joining the new conference.
The Utes managed to win the game without their quarterback leader, Cam Rising. We saw that Rising was warming up before the game, and it looked like he might be going to play, but he did not. He still wasn't 100 percent ready to perform. He sustained a finger injury in Week 2 versus Baylor.
Who was going to step up? A freshman named Isaac Wilson showed no fear and filled the void for this game. Although he did have two interceptions, that didn't stop him from persevering and redeeming himself. He finished the game by recording 17-of-29 completions and threw for 207 yards, along with a touchdown.
The touchdown came right when he launched it to wide receiver Brant Kuithe in the fourth quarter with 6:21 remaining. In addition, Wilson ran for 41 yards.
Utes coach Kyle Whittingham is an incredible leader for this program. His IQ and knowledge to study his opponents are astonishing. He has a way to make the opponent teams look confused or make them off their game.
The Utes' defense stepped up enormously in this game. Their tenacious defense held Ollie Gordon II to 42 yards rushing. Gordon was one of the nation's best running back last season. Outstanding job.
Oklahoma State's quarterback, Alan Bowman, needed a more robust game for the team. He completed just 8 of 22 passes for 89 yards in the first half. Bowman finished with 206 yards and two interceptions.
Utah's next opponent will be Arizona for Week 5. As for Oklahoma State, they will take on Kansas State. The Utes are hoping to get Rising back on the field. The status of his return remains uncertain.