Which will be the next conference to suffer the fate of the Pac-12?
By Sam Fariss
The Pac-12 still technically exists, sure.
The Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars have stubbornly clung to their old conference after not earning an invitation to one of the (newly branded) Power Four conferences.
However, the Pac-12 ultimately dissolved into the Pac-2 when 10 of its members left for higher ground in the ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12.
So, with just four power conferences remaining, which one will meet an inevitable fate and be the next to crumble?
To put it simply, it will be the ACC.
There have already been rumors throughout the offseason about Clemson, Florida State, and Miami looking to abandon ship.
The Big Ten and the SEC outperform the other Power Four conferences in regard to generating revenue, making $879.9 million and $852.6 million respectively.
The ACC found itself in third place for revenue generation last year, earning $707 million but with football being the main money maker, the lack of National Championships in recent years is creating a burden.
Surprisingly, last season, the Pac-12 generated the fourth most, producing $603.9 million in its final season of existence.
The Big 12 trailed behind the others generating just $510.7 million but with the addition of four former Pac-12 teams, the conference is sitting pretty as they head toward the 2024-25 season.
With the risk of the best football teams in the conference (the Seminoles, the Hurricanes, and the Tigers), threatening to leave, the ACC is in stormy waters.
Last season, the Clemson Tigers generated $158,283,618 and the Florida State Seminoles generated $161,141,884, and the Miami Hurricanes generated, making up nearly half of the conference's revenue.
If even those two teams left the conference, the ACC would be in shambles and rapidly approaching the same fate as the Pac-12: extinction.
Yes, Stanford, California, and SMU all joined the ACC but they aren't enough to makeup for that massive of a loss.
The moral of the story is, the members of the ACC should start sending letters to commissioners of the other conferences in hopes of finding a new home.