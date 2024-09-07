It's halftime in Week 2, and the honeymoon is already over for Michigan
How quickly the tables turn in college football. It's been six quarters since Michigan held up a national championship trophy, and euphoria has already given way to reality.
As of halftime against Texas, the Wolverines are struggling mightily on both sides of the ball. Quinn Ewers is having his way with Wink Martindale's defense, completing 18 of his 26 throws for 203 yards and two scores. Along with the Longhorns' 4 yards per carry on the ground, Texas has cruised to 24 points in the first half.
It's especially disappointing for Michigan because the defense was supposed to keep them in this game while the offense, predictably, struggled. Davis Warren is 8-of-11 through the air in the first half but for just 49 yards. One of those incompletions was also an interception that set up Texas at the Wolverines' 37-yard line.
The Michigan ground game has produced a pedestrian 39 yards on 10 carries. Donovan Edwards, specifically, has been held to 33 yards on 6 carries. His longest carry was a 12-tote.
This is. matchup of two programs who were a play away from meeting in the national title game a year ago, but they are nowhere near the teams today that they would have been in January.
Texas has upgraded, adding weapons like Isaiah Bond and Amari Niblack, and further cementing their status as a title contender.
Michigan, meanwhile, has taken a major step back. If that wasn't already evident, then the first half against Texas has hammered that home for the folks in Ann Arbor.