One of Texas' few remaining running backs Jaydon Blue went out with an injury
By Sam Fariss
The Texas Longhorns have been plagued by injuries already this season, especially in the running back room. This week, the No. 3 Horns traveled up to Ann Arbor to take on the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines in the Big House.
After the two teams traded scoreless first drives, Texas found its footing. However, starting running back Jaydon Blue went down with an injury after rushing for a handful of yards.
Blue hobbled toward the sidelines and it looked as though he couldn't put any real weight on his right leg. Once he was in front of a few Texas trainers, the RB started to point to the outside of his knee.
Blue became RB1 when Texas' other star running back CJ Baxter suffered an ACL tear during a summer practice. Alongside Baxter on the IL is true freshman running back Christian Clark.
After Blue exited the game, Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers was able to find tight end Gunnar Helm in the end zone to put the first points on the board.
Following a trip to the injury tent, Blue was spotted running along the sideline, testing his knee strength. At the time, it was unclear if the running back would return to the game or not and Michigan's offense was on the field.
In Texas' Week 1 matchup, Blue had 57 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 11 attempts for the Longhorns against the Colorado State Rams.