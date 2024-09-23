Jake Retzlaff and Chase Roberts are lighting up the sky in Provo for the Cougars
By Sam Fariss
The surprise of the season isn't Florida State's demise or Nebraska's success so far this year, it's the ascension of the BYU Cougars to the top of the Big 12.
Spearheaded by the offensive dynamic duo Jake Retzlaff and Chase Roberts, the Cougars have looked unstoppable so far this season.
Retzlaff, BYU's quarterback, has already earned a jaw-dropping 990 yards through the air and 103 yards on the ground. Roberts, who is Retzlaff's No. 1 target, has caught 17 receptions for 310 yards and 1 touchdown.
Over four games, the Cougars have produced 131 points and only allowed 51 points by their opponents. In Week 4, BYU held the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats to just three field goals and stole two interceptions from quarterback Avery Johnson.
With an undefeated start through four games, the Cougars have surprised everybody. In July, the Big 12 Media Preseason Poll had the Cougars finishing the season at No. 13 in the conference. With the win over the Wildcats, BYU currently sits in the No. 1 spot in the Big 12, ahead of the Utah Utes by point differential in conference games.
The Coug's and the Utes' overall point differential is currently resting at 80 points a piece but their conference point differential is drastically different after just one game each. Utah only outscored Oklahoma State by 3 points while BYU blew out Kansas State by 29 points.
In Week 5, the Cougars are taking on the Baylor Bears who just suffered an overtime loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.