Jay Norvell calls Kansas State football out for potential tampering
Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell is never afraid to share his opinions and that was no different as he partook in Mountain West Media Day on Friday.
The veteran head coach was asked about many things ranging from Deion Sanders and Colorado to the state of college football. And while he had some interesting things to say about Sanders, claiming he doesn't think about him, he also shared an interesting tampering tidbit.
According to Norvell, his quarterback, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, was offered $600,000 to transfer to Kansas State football this offseason because they were looking for someone to replace their departed starter, Will Howard.
Norvell said, "I'm not accusing them."
This is a fairly large "accusation" -- I'm putting it in quotes because Norvell doesn't want it to sound like one -- and it's also rather surprising given the fact that Kansas State has a replacement.
In fact, the Wildcats have been excited about Avery Johnson as Howard's replacement ever since the end of last season and many believe he's going to be better than his predecessor. He's a talented dual-threat who is just a sophomore, so adding someone like Fowler-Nicolosi wouldn't make a ton of sense unless he agreed to be a career backup -- and why would he?
As a freshman, Fowler-Nicolosi passed for 3,460 yards and 22 touchdowns but he did have 16 interceptions which was his main weakness. He did complete about 62 percent of his passes so if he cut down that interception number, maybe he could have pushed Johnson for the starting job at Kansas State?
I find it hard to believe a school like Kansas State would pay someone $600K to be the backup quarterback. But hey, college football is wild nowadays.