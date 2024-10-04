Jeremiah Smith has a chance to prove his worth in Buckeyes' game against Iowa
By Sam Fariss
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the No. 3 team in the country and that is in large part due to their highly-talented WR1: Jeremiah Smith. The true freshman has shined brightly so far this season but the Buckeyes have yet to face a truly challenging opponent. Week 6 should present that challenge.
In Week 6, the Buckeyes are hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes who have lost just one game so far this season and have dominated on the defensive end of the ball.
Yes, Smith has already had a career season, especially for a freshman, but look at who Ohio State has played so far –– Akron, Western Michigan, Marshall, and Michigan State. Not exactly four powerhouse programs or defenses. Still, take a look at Smith's stats through the first four games:
Jeremiah Smith stats through Week 5
- 19 receptions
- 364 receiving yards
- 19.2 yards per catch
- 1 rush attempt
- 19 rushing yards
- 6 total touchdowns
Smith's best game so far was against the Western Michigan Broncos when he had 119 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. In the Buckeyes' season opener, Smith found the end zone twice and earned 92 yards on just 6 receptions.
There is no denying that Smith is going to be a great player for Ohio State for years (or just one more) to come. However, Iowa is the first defensive unit that may give him some pause on his skyrocketing stat sheet.
So far this season, the Iowa Hawkeyes have 3-1, their only loss to in-state rival Iowa State, and haven't allowed their opponents to score more than 21 points. Take a deeper dive into the Hawkeyes' defensive stats to better understand their dominance:
Iowa's defense through Week 5
- 224 total tackles – 120 solo, 104 assisted
- 10 sacks
- 18 pass deflections
- 5 interceptions
- 4 forced fumbles
- 2 fumble recoveries
- 1 defensive touchdown
Iowa, and the Big Ten as a whole really, is known for defensive dominance, However, the Hawkeyes have been putting on a clinic so far this season. Iowa has allowed just 1,091 total yards for their four opponents, averaging 272.75 yards per game.
The Hawkeyes are averaging 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1.25 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble per game. In other words, offenses aren't working against Iowa. Yes, Ohio State is the best team that Iowa will have faced so far this season but still, the Hawkeye defense is damn good and will create a hurdle for Smith and the Buckeyes to get over.
This Saturday, Ohio State and Iowa are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.