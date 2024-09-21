Ryan Day made a mistake by letting Kyle McCord go and picking up Will Howard
By Sam Fariss
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are No. 3 in the country. That's a fact. However, opinions are that they may not look like the No. 3 team in the nation yet.
In Week 1, the Buckeyes had a sluggish start against the Akron Zips before easily surpassing Western Michigan. However, neither win was all that mesmerizing or impressive. In Week 4, the Buckeyes are set to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in their first real-ish test of the season.
One of the bigger question marks on the Ohio State roster is transfer quarterback Will Howard. Sure, he excelled at Kansas State but he was playing against Big 12 opponents that really only had Texas and Oklahoma State in the national conversation.
Now, in a Big Ten program, Howard has looked pretty... meh.
Through two games, Howard has completed just 35 passes for 520 yards. He only has 5 total touchdowns, four through the air and one on the ground.
Meanwhile, former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is leading the nation in touchdown passes, averaging 4 passing TDs through the first two games of the year. With 59 completions, 735 yards, and 8 touchdowns through the air, McCord is genuinely shocking the world while leading the Syracuse Orange offense.
Not to mention, McCord is 11-1 as a starter, why would Ohio State head coach Ryan Day not try hard to keep around in Columbus?!
In Week 4, McCord had a Friday-night matchup against new ACC opponent the Stanford Cardinal and boasted a 67-yard touchdown pass in the first half.
On Saturday, Howard and the Buckeyes are scheduled to kickoff against the Thundering Herd at noon ET on FOX.