Marcel Reed is ready when his name is called and okay with it when it's Weigman's
By Sam Fariss
"For me, it's always practice to prepare," Marcel Reed said. The Texas A&M quarterback was fielding questions left and right about what it's like to have a position battle in the middle of the season as he and Conner Weigman switch back and forth as starters.
Reed has taken nearly twice as many snaps as Weigman but head coach Mike Elko has switched between the two athletes throughout the Aggies' first five games of the season. Other than the Aggies' loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the beginning of the season, Texas A&M has had a perfect record while trying to figure out who their go-to guy will be at QB.
While many players, especially quarterbacks, may grow frustrated with the uncertainty, Reed spoke highly of the TAMU quarterback room, including his relationship with Weigman.
As the season has progressed, Reed has stepped up and, seemingly, solidified himself as the person for the starting job and played the entire Week 5 game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Reed, a redshirt freshman, spoke highly of his teammates, his coaches, and his competition during a midweek press conference for the Aggies. Media members were curious if the frustration ever got to be too much for Reed while he was sitting the bench during the 2023 season and start of this year.
"I never had intention to transfer," Reed said. "Solidifying me staying here was hearing coach Klein was hired and then coach Elko.
Reed hasn't had a perfect game by any means. Against the Razorbacks, he only completed 11 of his 22 pass attempts but scored 3 total touchdowns (two through the air) and threw 0 interceptions.
Next week, Reed and the Aggies will take on the No. 9 Missouri Tigers. The pressure is there, for the entire team and its quarterback. However, the young QB seemed stress free ahead of the SEC matchup.
"They're coming to Kyle Field," Reed simply said.