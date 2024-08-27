Jimbo Fisher isn't giving up on coaching college football quite yet
By Sam Fariss
The Texas A&M Aggies and former head coach Jimbo Fisher parted ways following yet another unsuccessful season in 2023.
The National Championship plaque, created when Fisher was first hired by the Aggies for when he "inevitably" won a natty with Texas A&M, remains blank and the football coach is now, deeply unemployed.
However, on Monday, Fisher hinted that he isn't giving up on his collegiate head coaching career quite yet.
While speaking with Peter Burns on ESPN Radio, Fisher shared that sure, semi-retirement can be nice but there's only so long you can stay busy with hobbies.
"There is only so much you can hunt and fish before you want to get back in," Fisher said. "I'll be watching a lot of film this year and see if there the right opportunity for me to get back into it next season."
Fisher was supposed to bring the Aggies back to glory as the Texas A&M head coach.
He fell well short.
Texas A&M hired Fisher after his incredible campaign with the Florida State Seminoles, where he led the team to an 83-23 record over eight seasons, including a National Championship title in 2013.
Over six seasons with the Aggies, Fisher led his team to a 45-25 overall record.
Texas A&M only won 27 of its 48 conference matchups during Fisher's tenure and had a losing record in 2022.
Sure, the Aggies' overall record isn't the worst thing in the world, but for a head coach who was supposed to take Texas A&M to their first-ever natty, Fisher failed.