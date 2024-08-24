Forget Miami or Clemson, FSU's biggest rival is the entire state of Georgia
By Sam Fariss
Oh, boy.
Georgia has done it again.
First, it was the Georgia Bulldogs, and now, it's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles are officially 0-2 against Georgia football teams in 2024.
This time around, the Seminoles faced the Yellow Jackets at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic for the season opener.
With a disappointing quarterback performance from DJ Uiagalelei and a defensive inability to stop Georgia Tech, the No. 10 Seminoles were toppled in their first game of the season.
Once again, a team from Georgia had dashed FSU's hopes for season.
Last season, but still in 2024, the Noles were (completely) dominated by the Bulldogs at the Orange Bowl.
Sure, almost all of their starters had fled to the NFL Draft and had opted out of the bowl game. However, Florida State failed to score a single touchdown against UGA.
Kirby Smart's 2023-24 Georgia squad squashed FSU 63-3 in the teams' final game of the season.
Keep in mind, this was a Florida State team that was actively throwing a fit about not making it into the College Football Playoffs.
This game opener was supposed to be FSU's chance to prove the doubters wrong and show that they still deserved to be a top-ten team.
Well, the state of Georgia had other plans in mind, once again.
In 2024, over the two games, Florida State has been outscored 87-24 by Georgia teams.
So, Seminole fans can forget about their hatred for the Miami Hurricanes, the Clemson Tigers, and even the Florida Gators.
Florida State's newest public enemy No. 1:
The entire state of Georgia.