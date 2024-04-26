Joe Alt: Grading Los Angeles Chargers' No. 5 overall NFL draft pick
There was talk that the Los Angeles Chargers might trade their No. 5 overall pick to a team looking to draft a quarterback, but they held on to that spot and selected a major need: offensive tackle. The Chargers picked the best offensive tackle available in this draft class in Notre Dame star Joe Alt.
The mountain of a man, standing 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, is one of the most complete offensive linemen in this class and he should be able to come in and start right away.
This is especially important when you consider that the Chargers are trying to protect their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. Why not do so by grabbing the best offensive lineman in the draft and making sure he stays healthy and upright?
Is it the sexiest pick? No, but this is one of those picks that can solidify the future of the franchise.
Alt is going to be an All-Pro guy at some point in his career and his size really makes him that much more valuable. Not just his size, but the fact that he can move well at 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds. In fact, he ran a 5.5 40-yard dash. It was an impressive Combine performance and this fit makes sense.
Jim Harbaugh has his tackle of the future.
Grading the Joe Alt pick
Like I said, this isn't the most exciting pick, but it was the right one for the Chargers. Joe Alt is a guy who can start for over a decade at tackle and be one of the best at the position. Huge get for Los Angeles.
Grade: A