Johnny Manziel returning to College Station as ESPN College GameDay guest picker
By Sam Fariss
It's official, Heisman-winning, legendary Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel is returning to College Station.
Obviously, Manziel won't be returning to the field to lead the No. 20 Aggies against the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
This time, Manziel will be joining the ESPN College GameDay crew as the Week 1 celebrity guest picker.
Nicknamed "Johnny Football during his tenure at Texas A&M, Manziel won the Heisman Trophy in 2012 and was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in the same season.
A reminder that all of this was during his redshirt-freshman campaign.
In fact, he was the first freshman to ever win the Heisman Trophy while also becoming the first freshman to win the Davey O'Brien Award.
Over two seasons, Manziel earned 7,820 passing yards and 93 total touchdowns for the Aggies before he declared for the 2014 NFL Draft.
ESPN College GameDay starts at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, live from Texas A&M's Aggie Park.
Texas A&M and Notre Dame are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.