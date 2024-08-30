Justin Pegues' historic kick return ignites 41-17 rout of Fordham
The Bowling Green State University Falcons kicked off their 2024 football season by dismantling the Fordham Rams in a game showcasing explosive offense and stifling defense. From the very first play, it was clear that this wouldn't be an ordinary opener for the Falcons.
Justin Pegues, a junior transfer from Tennessee Tech, etched his name in the BGSU record books with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the game.
This historic play not only set the tone for the evening but also fulfilled a prediction Pegues had made to his teammates earlier in the week. "Honestly, I have been telling the team all week that if they take a chance and kick it to me, it's going to the crib," Pegues remarked after the game.
His confidence was well-placed, as he found a seam along the sideline and, with the help of crucial blocks from teammate Jaison Patterson, sprinted untouched into the end zone.
The Falcons' special teams' dominance didn't end there. In a gutsy third-quarter call, punter John Henderson converted a fake punt, rushing for 28 yards on a fourth-and-24 from the BGSU 49. This momentum-shifting play led to another Falcons touchdown, effectively putting the game out of reach.
Bowling Green's ground game was the story of the night, amassing an impressive 305 rushing yards - their highest total since 2019. Leading the charge was running back Terion Stewart, who made a triumphant return from a season-ending leg injury last year.
Stewart's performance was nothing short of spectacular, racking up 161 yards on just 14 carries and scoring three touchdowns, including a 73-yard burst in the fourth quarter that sealed the victory.
Stewart's comeback performance wasn't just about the numbers; it was a testament to his resilience and dedication to the team.
""It felt great. I've just got to be there for my team despite the injuries and stuff. Just got to play through it and play hard because my O-line did so many great things today.""- Stewart said post-game.
While the running game stole the show, quarterback Connor Bazelak proved efficient in the passing game, completing 15 of 22 passes for 168 yards and adding an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was Bazelak's favorite target, hauling in six catches for 67 yards.
Defensively, the Falcons were equally impressive, particularly in their pass rush. They recorded five sacks with defensive lineman Anthony Hawkins leading the charge with a career-high two sacks.
The defense's ability to disrupt Fordham's tempo-based offense was crucial in maintaining control of the game.
Head coach Scot Loeffler, while pleased with the win, maintained a measured perspective. "It was great to get our first win," Loeffler said. "Whenever you look at this game, there were some positives. But when you look at it, too, we've got a lot to work on, too."
Looking ahead, Bowling Green's performance against Fordham, although an FCS opponent, provides several reasons for excitement. The explosive special teams play, dominant rushing attack, and aggressive defense could form the foundation of a successful season.
The Falcons' ability to start fast - scoring on their first four possessions - and maintain control throughout the game demonstrates a level of consistency that bodes well for future matchups.
However, as Coach Loeffler pointed out, there's still room for improvement. The passing game, while efficient, didn't need to be spectacular given the success on the ground. Against tougher opponents, a more balanced attack may be necessary.
Additionally, while the defense was strong overall, allowing 401 total yards to an FCS opponent suggests there might be vulnerabilities that stronger teams could exploit.
As the Falcons move forward in their schedule, they'll need to build on this strong start while addressing any weaknesses.
The return of Stewart adds a dynamic element to their offense, and if Pegues can continue to be a threat in the return game, Bowling Green could have a potent combination of offense and special teams play.