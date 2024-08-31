Kadyn Proctor already sidelined? Alabama sophomore reportedly in sling on sideline
By Sam Fariss
Alabama's offensive line may have just lost a star.
Returning offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor was seen warming up in full gear ahead of the Tide's season opener against Western Kentucky.
However, once kick-off rolled around and the Crimson Tide took the field, Proctor was wearing street clothes and reportedly had his arm in a sling.
In 2023, as a freshman, Proctor earned the starting job for Alabama and was on the line for all 13 of the Tide's games throughout the season.
Once former head coach Nike Saban announced that he was retiring, Proctor entered the transfer portal and was expected to head to Iowa.
However, when former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer filled Saban's shoes, Proctor came right on back to Tuscaloosa.
As a sophomore, Proctor was expected to be one of the best offensive linemen in the nation.
However, missing the first game of the season isn't a great sign for Proctor's physical health.
For his sake, and the sake of Alabama's offensive line, hopefully Proctor's injury is short-term and won't affect too much of his season.