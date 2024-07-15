Nick Saban places doubt on the dominance of the Texas Longhorns in the SEC
By Sam Fariss
The SEC media days are here. The commissioner, all 16 head coaches, and players from across the conference flocked to Dallas to discuss the SEC and the upcoming season.
One special guest was (unsurprisingly) in attendance. Nick Saban joined the ESPN crew on SEC Now to break down everything about the conference and give his thoughts on the new additions.
Saban was big on Texas, picking the Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs to play in the conference championship game this fall.
However, when commissioner Greg Sankey joined the desk for a few minutes, Saban seemed to backtrack on his complimentary tone towards the Horns.
“What kind of tickles me is all these people asking questions about how Texas always ran the conference they were in,” Saban said. “They’re not gonna run the SEC.”
ESPN shared a graphic earlier in the day that projected Texas as having a 24 percent chance to win the conference championship this season.
Most analysts have the Horns earning a consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoffs.
So, where does the doubt come from?
“There’s a whole lot of arrogant people in a lot of places in the SEC, so they can forget about that,” Saban said.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach did give Steve Sarkisian’s squad a slight nod, saying they’re going to be a good team this year and that Texas is a good program in general.
While fans are conceding that it isn’t a given that Texas is automatically going to dominate or run the SEC but maybe Saban needs to remember where media days are this year…