Kurtis Rourke leading Indiana Hoosiers to rout over W Illinois and it's only halftime
By Sam Fariss
Goodness gracious look at those Hoosiers go!
Indiana hosted the Western Illinois Leathernecks for a Week 2 matchup and the Hoosiers offense was, quite simply, on fire.
By the end of the first quarter, Indiana was already leading 28-0 and quarterback Kurtis Rourke looked as in control as any other QB has so far this season.
One of the Hoosier's four touchdowns in the first quarter came in the form of a 71-yard dime from Rourke to wideout Elijah Sarratt who seemingly flew into the end zone.
By halftime, the Hoosiers were demolishing the Leathernecks, led 42-3, and had only allowed Western Illinois to gain 98 total yards of offense.
Sure, it's the Leathernecks and not the Georgia Bulldogs but the defensive stands by the Hoosiers and offensive dominance looked incredible for Indiana throughout the first two quarters.
The Hoosier offense had 415 yards and 6 total touchdowns. Rourke went 14 of 16 for 260 yards, two touchdowns through the air, one touchdown on the ground, and zero interceptions.
It's not often that you see a team over halfway to 80 points at halftime but this game may need to be put on 100-point watch, which has only happened three times since 1970 and only once since the turn of the century.
In 1980, Portland State hosted the Delaware State Hornets and put up 105, unanswered, points. In 1989, Central State (OH) demolished Lane (TN) in a 101-0 shutout. In 2003, the most recent occurrence of a 100-point game, Rockford put up 105 points while shutting out Trinity Bible.