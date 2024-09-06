Who is playing college football on Friday? 2024 Week 2 game schedule
By Sam Fariss
Week 2 of the 2024 college football season has arrived and with it, a sampling of the showdowns.
Three games are slated for Friday, Sept. 6 kick off the third week of the season and a handful of non-conference opponents are set to take the field.
From temporary fields to historic stadiums. From FCS to FBS. From Utah to Illinois to North Carolina.
Here are the three matchups you can tune into on Friday evening:
College football schedule – Friday, Sept. 4
- Western Illinois at Indiana – 7 p.m. ET – Big Ten Network
- BYU at SMU – 7 p.m. ET – ESPN 2
- Duke at Northwestern – 9 p.m. ET – FS1
With two Big Ten teams, two ACC teams, and a Big 12 team in the mix, fans across the country should care about the results on Friday, despite the teams being unranked.
The ACC, with Clemson losing to Georgia and Florida State losing yet again, is a complete toss-up for the top spots beyond the Miami Hurricanes who reign supreme at the moment.
The middle of the pack for the Big 12 is also a relative toss-up. Beyond Kansas, Utah, and Kansas State, BYU is competing to stay afloat throughout the season and hopefully earn a spot in the conference championship.
No, Indiana and Northwestern aren't going to be the top teams in the Big Ten this year but they play against the teams who will be. The more wins that either team amasses throughout non-conference play, the better it makes the rest of the conference appear.
If you already have plans on Friday evening or don't care enough to tune into these three games, don't worry, there are 75 FBS games on Saturday.