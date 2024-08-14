Lockett is a special name in football and especially for the Kansas State Wildcats
By Sam Fariss
A third Lockett is taking to the field for Kansas State and this time around, he is almost certainly cemented in Wildcat royalty.
Following in the footsteps of his father, Kevin, and his older Tyler, Sterling Lockett is heading into his sophomore season in Manhattan, and there are promises of big things ahead.
After redshirting his freshman year and appearing in just two games during the 2023 season, Lockett is primed and prepared for a big year ahead.
As yet another Lockett wideout for the Wildcats there are big expectations looming overhead but it also seems to be in his DNA.
This preseason, Lockett's precise route running and sure hands have been on display as the Wildcats prepare for a new frontier in the Big 12.
Lockett was mainly utilized as a punt returner in 2023, but as fall camp has unfolded, it looks as though the legacy wideout will be on the field as a receiver much more often.
Older brother Tyler was a consensus All-American during his time in Manhattan.
With 47 receptions, the elder Lockett brother amassed 3,710 yards and 29 touchdowns over four season. Not to mention his 47 rush attempts for an additional 129 yards.
He also returned 47 kicks for a jaw-dropping 2,196 yards and four touchdowns.
The eldest Lockett, Kevin, was not just impressive but record-setting at Kansas State.
While in college, the brothers' father set the program's career receptions record (217), career receiving yards record (3,032), and career receiving touchdowns (26).
Tyler Lockett was selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks whom he has played for ever since.
Kevin Lockett went on to play eight seasons in the NFL, including four seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs, two seasons for the then Washington Redskins, and a year each for the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.
So, yes, there is quite a bit of pressure on Sterling Lockett to live up to his familial name.
However, with how things are looking in practice for the sophomore Wildcat, it seems he will do just fine at Kansas State.
It's in his DNA after all.