Looking ahead to the Truth & Service Football Classic
Howard University and Hampton University have a rivalry that stretches far beyond what we see on the gridiron. As two of the more recognizable private HBCU institutions in the nation, both schools have a track record of producing some of the best and brightest minds out there. That shared legacy is a big part of what will go down this Saturday at Audi Field.
Both squads are coming off of impressive wins at the HBCU NYC Football Classic and the Battle Of The Bay respectively (The Bison beat Morehouse 35-21, while the Hampton Pirates dominated their crosstown rivals Norfolk State 37-7 in this year's edition of the Battle Of The Bay), making this Saturday's tilt one of the marquee games on the HBCU football slate for the weekend.
Saturday Blitz takes a closer look at some of the keys to the game for each program, as well as what victory will mean for the season trajectory for both.
Two of the Best rushing offenses in all of HBCU Football meet. Who wins out?
Both Hampton and Howard showcase prolific and dynamic rushing attacks that have powered them to their respective winning records.
The Pirates are spearheaded by a trio of talents in the backfield with quarterback Christopher Zellous, and Running backs Elijah Burris and Tymere Robinson.
Zellous, in particular, has been an absolute weapon as a dual-threat QB in the scheme. His ability to put pressure on defenses with his feet has proven to be a potent and effective offensive tool where the passing game from that position has been absent.
The Bison return and showcase arguably the best run offense in all of HBCU football, led by their own dynamic trio of weapons in running backs Eden James, Jarett Hunter, and All-purpose RB/WR Kasey Hawthorne.
The X-factor will be what either of these teams can get out of the passing game. Howard Redshirt Sr. QB Jaylon Tolbert took a big step in production in New York last week, passing for 267 total yards and 4 touchdowns.
Building on that effort could mean the difference between a victory or a loss on the offensive side of the ball.
Can the Pirate defense duplicate their dominant performance from the Battle of The Bay?
The Hampton defense had its best performance of the season, holding another fairly effective early-season unit in Norfolk State to a paltry 104 total yards of offense from scrimmage in their 37-7 victory.
The Pirates will be hard-pressed to duplicate that defensive output against one of the more prolific and diverse offenses in HBCU football. How close they come to doing so could prove to be the difference in a game between two teams that are almost mirror images of each other.
Conversely, the Howard Bison defense seemed to let their foot off of the gas pedal a bit in the 2nd half of their win against D2 SIAC foe Morehouse. they allowed 3 passing touchdowns to the Maroon Tigers, though the box score doesn't convey exactly how dominant Howard was defensively during stretches of the game.
They'll need to play a more consistent game through 4 quarters in order to really have a chance to put this game away.
The Truth & Service Classic is relatively young in the world of venerable and tradition-laden games like it on the HBCU football landscape, but it's been as intense of a rivalry as there has been in HBCU football since the game came into existence.
Last year's game went to the wire, with Hampton pulling out a comeback victory worthy of being a great chapter in this Classics' football annals. This year's game looks just as compelling. Two great running teams and two defenses playing great football.
The Howard Bison may have just enough in the tank to reverse their fortunes in this game over previous years.
PREDICTION: Howard Bison 25, Hampton Pirates 21
