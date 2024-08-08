Love it or hate it, Jelly Roll's 'Get By' is the official college football anthem of 2024
By Sam Fariss
It's official, the newest ESPN college football hype video is out and it features none othat than Jelly Roll.
Yep, you read that right, the somewhat (in)famous singer-songwriter Jelly Roll is the man with the... terrible single that will now play every single Saturday throughout the entire 2024 college football season...
Bleh.
'Get By' is Jelly Roll's latest single and will reportedly be featured on his upcoming album.
ESPN PR released a statement about the song becoming college football's latest anthem along with a hype video that includes everyone's favorite teams from the Kansas Jayhawks to the Miami Hurricanes to the Texas Longhorns.
Some of the most recent college football anthems include 'Something Real' by Post Malone and 'The Emperor' by Yungblud.
Fans immediately started tossing their opinions around about Jelly Roll's song being the feature of the year.
Many brought up what a downgrade 'Get By' is from last season's 'Hope' by NF which repeatedly had fans going insane and getting amped ahead of games.
In a year that is going to be filled with new conference members, newly appointed head coaches, and a new playoff structure, fans could've used a little more hope instead of just getting by.
Fans are split in regards to their actual opinions of the Jelly Roll song turned college football anthem but only time will tell how it hits to hear it on a Saturday morning.