LSU football is the hottest team in the nation on the recruiting trail
What a time to be an LSU football fan.
The Tigers have gone from one of the top 10 recruiting classes in the country for 2025 all the way up into the top 15 over the past month, or so.
Just this week, the Tigers landed two more five-star recruits on top of the already-committed Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback and overall recruit in the nation.
On Saturday, the Tigers landed five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows just three days after picking up a commitment from five-star defensive back DJ Pickett. These commitments come just two weeks after Kelly and the Tigers picked up a commitment from top-50 edge rusher Damien Shanklin. That's three top-50 commitments in the span of two weeks and two weeks before Shanklin committed, it was top-100 edge rusher LaJesse Harrold who joined the class.
As if that wasn't enough, the Tigers gained a commitment from top-200 offensive tackle Carius Curne back on June 20. So the past month has yielded five top-200 commitments, four in the top 100, and three in the top 50. That's what you call elite recruiting and efficiency.
Kelly has been a great recruiter throughout his career and the fact that he's now at LSU as opposed to Notre Dame, he has more NIL opportunities at his disposal and the draw of the SEC is huge.
The Tigers now own the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation and they have three five-star commitments which just shows that he's selling the program like he was hired to do.
No one in the nation is as hot as LSU on the recruiting trail right now.