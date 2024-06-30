Realistic expectations for LSU football in 2024
Brian Kelly and LSU football fell short of expectations in 2023 but the 2024 season could be different.
Although the Tigers are losing Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, they're bringing back six starters on both sides of the ball along with the No. 9 recruiting class and the 41st-best transfer class for 2024. The Tigers finished 10-3 a season ago with Daniels running the show which just means that the consensus is that they're going to take a step back -- or two.
Garrett Nussmeier is a solid quarterback who many are excited to take over and he'll be backed up by Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann but I'm not sure we'll see an improvement at that position (we won't).
Defensively, the Tigers bring back six starters, including All-American linebacker Harold Perkins and this team has the look of one that will compete in the new-look SEC.
So what are the realistic expectations for Kelly and the Tigers in his third year with the program?
Looking at the schedule, LSU should start the year 5-0 with a win over USC and another big one at South Carolina before hosting Ole Miss. I could see that game going either way, but being realistic, I think Lane Kiffin gets the upper hand here. They'll then beat Arkansas before losing to Texas A&M and Alabama and beating Florida on the road to improve to 7-3. With the final two games left, I think the Tigers win both against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma to improve to 9-3 on the season.
Not too shabby, but yet another disappointing year.