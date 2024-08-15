LSU's Jayden Daniels, Angel Reese, Livvy Dunne, and more star in new NIL docuseries
By Sam Fariss
In his latest shining moment, former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is set to be a focus on Amazon's newest docuseries, The Money Game.
The series will focus on the NCAA's Name Image and Likeness deals that star athletes sign during their collegiate tenures.
Daniels is just one of the Tigers featured in the series. Alongside the quarterback are women's basketball stars Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson as well as gymnast Livvy Dunne.
Amazon officially released the first trailer for the docuseries on Thursday and the hype around LSU's athletics program was immediate.
The series is produced by the one and only Shaquille O'Neal who played for LSU from 1989 until 1992.
While Daniels and Reese are no longer in college, both Dunne and Johnson still compete for the Tigers.
Last season, Johnson was an integral part of the Tigers' WBB squad, alongside Reese, during their trip to the Final Four.
Dunne led the Tigers gymnastics team to a fourth place finish at the NCAA Championship in 2023.
Almost everyone knows the lore of Daniels and Reese, especially after the quarterback's incredible season to win the Heisman Trophy last fall and Reese's explosion onto the WNBA scene this summer.
Boasting behind-the-scenes access to the lives of the LSU athletes, the Prime Video series is scheduled to release on Sept. 10, 2024.