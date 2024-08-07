LSU's Kyren Lacy and Oregon's Evan Stewart snubbed from Biletnikoff watchlist
By Sam Fariss
The latest preseason award watchlist is out and it's for the Biletnikoff Award.
This trophy is given to the most outstanding receiver of every season, regardless of position, meaning both wideouts, tight ends, and more can earn the recognition.
From Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka to UNLV's Ricky White, receivers across the country earned a spot on the preseason watchlist for 2024.
However, some of the players who are expected to be standout receivers for their teams were left off of this year's list.
LSU's Kyren Lacy had 30 catches for 558 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns last season. Despite Lacy returning for his fifth collegiate season, the Tigers' wideout is not on the watchlist.
Similarly, sophomore transfer Evan Stewart is nowhere to be seen. The Oregon wideout is expected to be the No. 2 receiver for Ducks in 2024.
While Stewart didn't earn a spot on the list, his teammate Tez Johnson is on the watchlist for the first time in his career.
Colorado's LaJohntay Wester is on the watchlist alongside his teammate and two-way player Travis Hunter.
Oklahoma State also has two players on the watchlist ahead of the season; Rashod Owens and Brennan Presley.
Notably, some of the projected top teams in the country do not have any receivers on the list including Alabama, Georgia, and Texas.
The Biletnikoff Award was created by and currently sponsored by the Tennessee Quarterback Club Foundation.