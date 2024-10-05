Luther Burden III doesn't think Missouri hasn't 'played it's best ball yet'
By Sam Fariss
The Missouri wide receiver was pacing the field ahead of the Missouri game against Texas A&M and ESPN College GameDay had the chance to pick his brain.
Luther Burden III is a star, there's simply no denying it, and has had an amazing start to the 2024 season for the Missouri Tigers.
Nick Saban, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard shot a couple of questions to Burden as they kicked off Saturday's slate of games from Berkeley.
"We're really just scratching the surface," Burden said of the Tigers' season so far. "We haven't played our best ball yet."
Burden talked about how much it can sting to not get the ball as a wideout, when there are only a few other targets on the field but he's happy to see just how successfull his team has been so far this year.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has connected with Burden 19 times through the Tigers' first four games for 257 yards and 4 touchdowns. Burden has Missouri's only touchdowns through the air this year and has an additional touchdown on the ground for the Tigers.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has revived the Missouri Tigers football program and Burden has been a huge part of that process. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 9 in the country and have started their season with a perfect 4-0 record.
“I feel like last year we had a lot of great leaders and they really set the way for this year," Burden said. "I’m just trying to follow in their footsteps”
Burden, Cook, and Drinkwitz will have to lock in as the Tigers prepare to take on the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.