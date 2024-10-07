Malachi Moore releases apology but not all fans are satisfied with Alabama captain
By Sam Fariss
During Alabama's loss to Vanderbilt in Week 6, captain Malachi Moore threw a bit of a temper tantrum as the Crimson Tide defense struggled to keep pace with the Commodores.
Moore, a two-time captain for Alabama, was seen shoving down the head of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia as the game neared its end as well as throwing his mouthpiece and arguing with his team on the sidelines.
The defensive back and projected top draft prospect garnered a lot of attention during and after the Alabama loss, but the kind of attention that a player wants or needs during his collegiate career.
Even former Alabama players were ripping into Moore for his lack of professionalism, failure of leadership, and more following the game.
On Monday, Moore issued an apology for his behavior on Saturday but a handful of fans weren't completely satisfied with his statement.
In fact, a few people copied Moore's apology into an AI detector and the results weren't exactly favorable for the Alabama captain.
While a few fans accepted the apology, many are living by the idea that actions speak louder than words. So far, Moore's actions haven't shown the leadership skills that the Crimson Tide crowd expects from its star players.
If Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer keeps Moore as a captain, the defensive back will have a chance to redeem himself when the Crimson Tide faces the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Alabama and South Carolina are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on ABC.