Marshawn Lynch takes a plane and a cart to pick his Golden Bears over the Miami Canes
By Sam Fariss
The legendary and incomparable Marshawn Lynch returned to his old stomping grounds, literally, as he arrived in Berkeley to be the celebrity guest picker on ESPN College GameDay in Week 6. As his former team the Cal Golden Bears prepared to host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes, Lynch rode in with style, the only way he knew how: on a cart.
While the Canes have started their season undefeated and are ranked in the top ten, the hype around the Bears has been unmatched this week.
As Lynch took his place alongside the GameDay cast, he stood by his college squad, just another pick that varied (greatly) from what his desk-mates chose.
ESPN College GameDay picks for Cal vs. Miami
- Desmond Howard: Miami
- Nick Saban: Miami
- Marshawn Lynch: California
- Pat McAfee: California
- Kirk Herbstreit: Miami
Much to the fans' distaste, almost everyone at the desk – other than Lynch and McAfee – picked the Hurricanes to take down the Bears on the road.
"Berkeley all the way," Lynch said. "I'm ready to get down with the get down and you know I'm rocking with the home team."
This is Cal's first home game as a member of the ACC and the Bears have a tall task in front of them as they try to take down the Canes. Quarterback Cam Ward is primed and ready to demolish California's defense while the Golden Bears running back Jadyn Ott is ready to plow through Miami's defensive line.
The game between the Golden Bears and the Hurricanes is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. in Berkeley) on ESPN.