The best ESPN College GameDay signs from Week 6 ahead of Miami at California
By Sam Fariss
The lead-up to the Week 6, newly founded, ACC matchup between the California Bears and No. 8 Miami Hurricanes as the two teams prepared for a showdown in Berkeley.
With the "Calgorithm" gaining steam on social media alongside various other... campaigns, the Golden Bears received a lot of attention ahead of the matchup against their top-ten opponent, despite sitting at 3-1 overall heading into the game.
Running back Jadyn Ott is the star of Cal's show while quarterback Cam Ward has led the Canes to a perfect start for their season. Surprisingly, the Bears have already defeated Ward in the past when he was playing for Washington State in 2023.
For the first time ever, ESPN College GameDay made the trip to the Bay Area to check out Berkeley's campus and the Cal fans responded accordingly. Signs were creative, signs were hilarious, and signs were (somewhat) politically correct.
The GameDay cast and crew were stunned, and slightly overwhelmed, by just how massive the Cal crowd was as hundreds of people flooded the area around the ESPN stage. Here are some of the best fan signs from Week 6's edition of ESPN College GameDay:
The (slightly extreme) differences in cultural atmospheres between the two programs were a common theme to the GameDay signs as Cal fans leaned into their brainiac tendencies.
Cal is new to the ACC but it has already fallen into line with all of the other Atlantic Coast Conference teams, despite being across the country, in regards to bashing on Miami. The Canes have been in the conference for two decades yet have the same number of ACC titles as the Bears: zero.
And yes, even the California Golden Bear fans couldn't resist the temptation to get a dig in at their rivals, the Stanford Cardinals.
California and Miami are scheduled to kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN.