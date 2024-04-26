Marvin Harrison Jr.: Grading Arizona Cardinals' No. 4 pick in 2024 NFL Draft
With the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals wasted little time grabbing the best available player on the board in Ohio State superstar receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harrison, in my opinion, was the most talented player in this year's draft class. He just has way too much talent and explosion and he's just an absolute freak at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds. He catches just about everything thrown his way which is impressive considering he didn't have the best quarterback situation in 2023 with Kyle McCord tossing him the ball.
The son of Indianapolis Colts legend Marvin Harrison is going to have an immediate impact on the Cardinals with Kyler Murray getting him the ball. It feels like they're building a fun offense in the desert.
The Cardinals didn't have much of a decision to make here at No. 4 overall except maybe considering trade offers, but they wanted to keep their pick to draft their franchise receiver.
Harrison finished his Ohio State career with 2,613 yards and 26 touchdowns on 155 receptions and he was really just getting started as a two-year starter. He's only getting better and I could see him having a Justin Jefferson-type of impact in his first year with Arizona.
Grading the Marvin Harrison Jr. pick
This was my favorite pick so far and it was one of those "best available" selections. If you're an Arizona fan, you have to be ecstatic to add the best receiver in the draft and probably the most talented overall prospect.
Easy choice.
Grade: A+