Marvin Harrison Jr. reveals which NFL team he wants to play for
The 2024 NFL Draft is only a few weeks away and the anticipation to where each of the drafts top prospects will land continues to grow.
Ohio State football star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. revealed in an interview during Big Ten media day that he would like to play for the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts were the team where Harrison Jr.'s father, Marvin Harrison Sr., played from 1996-2008, respectively. Harrison is recognized as one of the NFL's all-time great wideouts as he earned three first-team All-Pro selections (1999, 2002, 2006), five second-team all-pro selections (2000, 2001, 2003-2005), and led the NFL in receiving yards (1999, 2002) and receptions (2000, 2002) twice each. The 1996 first-round pick aided Indianapolis to a victory in Super Bowl 41 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
Harrison Jr. is widely considered as not only the top wideout in this year's draft class, but one of the top overall players. At Ohio State, Harrison Jr. earned two first-team All-Big Ten (2022, 2023) nods and won the coveted Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2023, which is bestowed upon college football's best receiver. The Buckeyes' wideout eclipsed 1,200 yards over the past two seasons along with a combined average of 17.2 yards per catch.
The future first-round pick stands 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds and exhibits strong route-running techniques, uses his size to be a supreme target downfield, and displays solid body adjustments to catch passes that are somewhat out of reach.
In a matchup against conference rivals the Michigan Wolverines, former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord was under duress in the pocket and throws a desperate downfield pass. Harrison Jr. was matched up with star Michigan defensive back Will Johnson and despite the latter already in the motion of tackling the elite receiver, the Ohio State star still manages to catch the pass. His ability to be a legitimate downfield threat is on full display in the clip above.
Harrison Jr. shocked the NFL and college football communities by not showcasing his talents during the annual NFL combine nor having signed an agent on his behalf. Regardless, the 2023 Heisman finalist's stock as a projected top-five pick will not waiver in the slightest.
The Colts have seven picks in this year's draft, with the earliest selection being at No. 15. It's highly unlikely Harrison Jr. will fall that far, but it would certainly be a poetic story if he can suit up in a speed blue and white uniform, just like his Hall of Fame father.