Maryland football on commit watch with 4-star QB Malik Washington
Mike Locksley may have found his quarterback of the future.
The veteran Maryland football coach just lost his multi-year starter Taulia Tagovailoa to the Canadian Football League this offseason and he's heading into the 2024 season with question marks at the quarterback position between Billy Edwards Jr. or MJ Morris.
But following the 2024 season, Locksley might just have his next star quarterback.
The Terrapins are actually trending with four-star quarterback Malik Washington from nearby Severn, Md., according to 247Sports. In fact, the Terps have received four crystal ball predictions to land the four-star quarterback over the past few days.
This is especially big because Washington is the No. 14 quarterback in the country and No. 180 overall recruit, per 247Sports, and he has yet to take an official visit to Maryland. He has already visited Virginia Tech, UCF, and Syracuse but it looks like he may commit on his trip to Maryland this coming weekend. He'll be at Maryland on June 21.
Washington is classified as an "athletic pocket passer" by 247Sports' Andrew Ivins and he's also a dynamic dual-sport star. He was even a slam dunk contest finalist as a junior, throwing down highlight-reel jams at the Governors Challenge. That type of athleticism is impressive and shows that he can be a difference-making athlete under center.
It's looking like Maryland could be on commit watch in the next few days with him visiting. He also holds offers from Penn State, Colorado, Oregon, Texas A&M, and UCLA. This would be a nice recruiting win for Locksley and the Terrapins.