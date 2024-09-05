Michael Phelps joins College GameDay, Derek Jeter is Honorary Captain: Texas vs. Michigan
By Sam Fariss
The No. 3 Texas Longhorns and the national championship defending, No. 10 Michigan Wolverines are set to take the field for the biggest game of the 2024 season so far.
While the field will be filled to the brim with stars, the sidelines and Ann Arbor itself will be filled with talent in every corner.
The Captain, Derek Jeter, will act as the Wolverines' honorary captain ahead of kick off and none other than the most decorated Olympian ever, Michael Phelps, will join ESPN College GameDay to kickoff the day.
Phelps will be CGD's third celebrity guest picker of the year, following WWE star Sheamus and Heisman winner Johnny Manziel.
While Jeter was born in New Jersey and best known for his Hall of Fame career for the New York Yankees, the baseball star was raised in Kalamazoo, Michigan and grew up a huge fan of the Wolverines.
Earlier this week, Jeter was also announced as the special guest for FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show.
Phelps and Jeter are not the only celebrities who are expected to be in attendance for Saturday's matchup.
Texas alums Matthew McConaughey and Glenn Powell are frequent guests at Longhorn games throughout the regular season, and were in attendance to Texas' Week 1 matchup against the Colorado State Rams.
In Week 1, the Horns defeated the Rams 52-0 while the Michigan Wolverines struggled against the Fresno State Bulldogs, only walking away with a 30-10 victory.
The Wolverines and Longhorns are scheduled to kickoff at noon ET in Ann Arbor and fans can tune into the action on FOX.