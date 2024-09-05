Quinn Ewers' return to Michigan could be the greatest victory lap of all time
By Sam Fariss
The last time Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers visited The Big House, he was wearing scarlet and sitting on the sidelines.
This time around? Ewers will wear burnt orange and lead the Texas Longhorns into Ann Arbor as the No. 3 team in the nation.
In 2021, Ewers' true freshman season, he was the backup quarterback for the then-No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes who visited Michigan and got blown out 42-27 by the then-No. 3 Wolverines. CJ Stroud was the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes all season as Ewers watched from the sidelines.
Following his single season in Columbus, Ewers transferred to the University of Texas and the rest, really, is history.
Ewers immediately became the starting quarterback for the Longhorns, under second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, and he became exactly what Texas had been looking for.
At the end of the 2022 season, the Horns finished 8-5 overall, qualifying for a bowl game after failing to do so in the 2021 season. While the year ended in a loss to the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl, fans had a revived hope about their favorite team.
Just one year later, that hope paid off as Ewers took down the Alabama Crimson Tide and almost every other opponent who crossed his path.
2023 saw Ewers' and Texas' first-ever berth at the College Football Playoffs after the Horns finished the regular season at 11-1 and had taken down the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship game.
Now, both Texas and Michigan are 1-0 to start their 2024 campaigns. However, Ewers led the Horns to a dominant 52-0 victory over the Colorado State Rams while the Wolverines looked a little sluggish against the Fresno State Bulldogs.
Texas is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation, usurping the Oregon Ducks who struggled against the Idaho Vandals. Michigan, the defending national champion, dropped to No. 10 after its Week 1 performance.
As a former Ohio State Buckeye, Ewers still refers to the Wolverines as that "team up North" so the hatred for the Wolverines hasn't vanished. However, this time around, Ewers is the starting QB of the (arguably) better team.
It's time to see if he can do what Stroud couldn't: Take down Michigan.