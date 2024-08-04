Michigan's Sherrone Moore and more Wolverine coaches violated NCAA rules
By Sam Fariss
The NCAA officially released a draft of its notice of allegations against the Michigan Wolverines coaches and staff.
Headlining the list of Michigan coaches is newly appointed head coach Sherrone Moore.
Reportedly, the NOA says that Moore could earn a suspension and a show-cause penalty, the strongest penalty that can be imposed on a coach.
Moore allegedly deleted messages (up to 52 texts) with former Wolverines staff member Connor Stalions in October 2023.
Stalions was a member of the staff who was directly involved in the video controversy that former head coach Jim Harbaugh was connected to last season.
Last season, Moore was the Wolverines' offensive coordinator and stepped in as the interim head coach.
In August 2023, Moore was also accused of contacting recruits during a COVID-19 era dead period so the NCAA is now considering him as a repeat offender.
The NOA is part of a long-term investigation into Stallions and the Michigan effort to video opponents' play calling.
Moore is accused of a "Level 2" violation while six other staff members are accused of "Level 1" violations which is the more serios category of violations.
Harbaugh, Stalions, Chris Partridge, and Denard Robinson, are former Michigan coaches and staff listed in the NOA and Michigan itself faces a Level 1 violation for a "pattern of noncompliance within the football program."
According to ESPN, Michigan had multiple attempts to "thwart" the NCAA investigation throughout the past year.