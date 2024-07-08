From Michigan to Alabama, which new head coaches are under the most pressure in 2024?
By Sam Fariss
Beyond the transfer portal and conference realignment, there was even more shuffling amongst the college football scene.
Head coaches from San Jose State to Boston College were gone and quickly replaced by another leader.
The defending national champions Michigan Wolverines had to replace former head coach Jim Harbaugh after he left for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. Perennial powerhouse Alabama had to fill the shoes of the GOAT, Nick Saban, after his retirement announcement.
So, which newly appointed head coaches are under the most pressure heading into the 2024 season?
The Washington Huskies are going to look almost entirely different than the team that made its way to the National Championship game last year.
Without head coach Kalen DeBoer, star quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and many other key figures, the Huskies are looking to enter the Big Ten with a statement.
The man tasked with "penning" that statement into existence is former Arizona Wildcats' head coach Jedd Fisch.
This truly might be Manny Diaz's last chance to find success as a head coach.
After falling well short of success with the Miami Hurricanes, Diaz was knocked back down a peg to the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Penn State.
As Diaz takes over the Duke Blue Devils' program, he needs to (at the very least) continue the level of success the team saw last season.
Oh my, Jimbo Fisher was a complete failure for the Texas A&M Aggies and taking his place is former Duke head coach Mike Elko.
After seeing Elko's incredible (and somewhat surprising) success with the Blue Devils, Aggies are expecting a lot of wins in their future with him at the helm.
Sherrone Moore became even more beloved by Wolverine fans when his emotion about Jim Harbaugh's coaching ban overflowed during a post-win interview.
As Moore takes the reigns from Harbaugh and hopes to continue Michigan's success from last season, there are great expectations overhead.
While fans may not (entirely) expect the Wolverines to become back-to-back national champions, they will expect Michigan to be dominant once again.
No matter how you look at it, Kalen DeBoer will be under more pressure than any other head coach in the league next season.
After leading the Washington Huskies all the way to the National Championship, just to get blown out by the Michigan Wolverines, and then becoming the Alabama head coach, a lot is looming over DeBoer's head.
The Tide was sorely disappointed by Michigan in the CFP semifinals last season and Alabama fans are in desperate need of another ring (it has only been four years).